First National Trust Co Sells 1,910 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $233.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

