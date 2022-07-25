First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $158.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.12. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

