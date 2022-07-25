Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Flex worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 523,119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Flex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Flex by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 97,567 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $83,505.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,190.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $83,505.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $15.25 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

