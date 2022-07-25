Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 50,236 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $240,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 854,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $189,557,000 after buying an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.65. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

