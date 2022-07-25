Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 4,550 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

