Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $57,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

PG stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,014 shares of company stock worth $299,202. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

