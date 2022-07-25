Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PPL were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,398,000 after buying an additional 88,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,248,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 352,780 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

