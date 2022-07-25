Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $285,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,913,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,232,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after buying an additional 214,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,702 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ opened at $157.53 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

