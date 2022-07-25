Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
DNP stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
