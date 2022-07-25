Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $185,892,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Loews by 847.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 317,874 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 549.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 317,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $57.05 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.