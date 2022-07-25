Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.42.

Shares of AKAM opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

