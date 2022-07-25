Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 8,800 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,730,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,675,000 after buying an additional 5,271,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

