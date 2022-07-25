FourThought Financial LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

