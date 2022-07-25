Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $319.06 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

