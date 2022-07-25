Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.39.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $100.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $206.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

