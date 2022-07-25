Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 234,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

