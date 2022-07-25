Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $41,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $205.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen reduced their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.09.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

