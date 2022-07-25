Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,052,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after buying an additional 1,890,270 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,415,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

