General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $216.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.33 and its 200-day moving average is $225.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.75.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

