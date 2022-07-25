Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $118.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $195.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

