GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:GFS opened at $48.16 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.