GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $48.16 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

