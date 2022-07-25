GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

