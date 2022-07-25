GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 115,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 206,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,723,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,799,000 after buying an additional 60,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

