Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

