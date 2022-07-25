Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.