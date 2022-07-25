Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 110.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.
Starbucks stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
