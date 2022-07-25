Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:EFG opened at $84.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

