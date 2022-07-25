Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Down 2.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.