Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $51.37.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
