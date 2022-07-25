Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 251,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $96.43 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.