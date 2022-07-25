Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26.

