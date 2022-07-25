Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $201.69 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

