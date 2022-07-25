Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PJUN opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

