International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,205,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,845,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

