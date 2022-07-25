International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,240 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

