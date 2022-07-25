International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,614,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.68.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $304.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.