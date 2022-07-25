International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $235.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

