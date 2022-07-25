International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Oxford Square Capital worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 21,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 13,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,859.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,736.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 21,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 180,013 shares of company stock worth $720,893. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

