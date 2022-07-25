International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 295.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

FedEx stock opened at $227.30 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

