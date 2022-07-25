International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWN opened at $143.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.