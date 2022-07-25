International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $487,000 in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after buying an additional 396,377 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,899,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,705,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $22.89 on Monday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

