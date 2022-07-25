International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.