International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $115.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $206.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

