International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,600 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 592.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,308 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.