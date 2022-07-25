International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 369 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $330.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.91. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $192.38 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

