International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

TT stock opened at $139.22 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.