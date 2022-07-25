International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

