International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

CB stock opened at $184.13 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $164.13 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average is $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

