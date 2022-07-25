International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $302,269,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

Cummins stock opened at $205.20 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.09.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

