International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $38.25 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

